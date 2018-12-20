Amaechi flags off test run on Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line 

‎

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi took a historic trip on the

Lagos- Ibadan standard gauge rail line yesterday for about 50 minutes.

During his routine visit on December 4, Amaechi insisted he had to

ride a rail car on the tracks by December 18.

He embarked on the 36- km journey with members of the House Committee

on Land Transportation, led by its chairman, Abdulmumin Jibrin, top

officials of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, top management of

the Nigerian Railway Corporation , officials of the Federal Ministry

of Works, the CCECC and a consortium of federal government engineers

and consultants.

Amaechi expressed his readiness to invite Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

and other members of the Federal Executive Council to a ride on the

tracks by first week of January.

He dedicated the success of the project to the media, who according to

him, defied the sun or rain to stay on the project since it started in

June 2017.

He commended the contractor for bringing the project to fruition

within 18 months, while challenging local engineers to rise to the

occasion and salvage the nation from the clutches of foreign

domination.

“While praising the Chinese for their engineering prowess which has

turned a rain forest into an emerging city, our engineers must see

this as a challenge and save Nigeria from the clutches of foreign

domination in the area of construction,” Amaechi said.

He said once the track is flagged off, the route would be opened for

passenger traffic while efforts would be doubled to ensure the

standard gauge be taken to Ibadan.

He said work would begin on the construction of stations immediately

the project gets to Ibadan

