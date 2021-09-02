Amala360 slashes prices by 50%

An Abuja-based eatery, Amala360, has reduced its prices by half to mark its second anniversary, Senior Manager Integrated Marketing Communications Ms Onyinyenchi Azubuike has said.

Ms Azubuike, who stated this Thursday in a statement in Abuja, also quoted the board chair, Mr Sebagen Henry Noboh as speaking on the inspiration behind the outfit.

“The general concept of amala joints is a cafeteria below the standard of regular restaurant.

“People want to eat delicious amala but are forced to do so in a poorly ventilated café, without air conditioners. You see them taking hot amala, with their sweats rolling down their elbows to their food. Such environment is hardly clean, with flies everywhere.

“That’s why we set up Amala360, to bridge that gap – delicious and healthy food, excellent and clean environment.

“Besides, we do all other Nigerian meals, although you will expect that amala and ewedu is the flagship product, ” she said.

Ms Azubuike also noted that consistency and strong quality control measures “keep the brand atop”.

“We started two years ago with the aim of taking amala from the local setting and environment it is known for to a more contemporary experience,” she said.

“It has being quite a journey and we keep getting better at giving our customers that taste of a world-class local and continental delicacy that will keep them wanting more. Like our name, Amala360, we have you covered with various major mouth-watering delicacies from across Nigeria.

“Sure amala is our flagship product, but we also hold the ace in other Nigerian cuisine; from tuwo shinkafa and masa of Northern Nigeria, to banga soup and fisherman okra of the Niger-Delta and Bitter-leaf and oha soups of the South-eastern Nigeria.

“Amala360 has become a household name within the environs where it is located and we intend to take it beyond here. We are evolving to stay ahead of our competitors. As we seek to dominate Abuja, Lagos should get ready.

“We are proud of where we are coming from and where we are going to, and we want all our customers to enjoy a smooth ride with us.

“We have been able to recruit, train and retain the best hands in the industry who in turn offer quality service to enhance the growth of the organization.

“Our esteemed customers are the driving force behind everything we do and the reason we are still here. This is a chance to express our deep gratitude and appreciation for their patronage. During the entire month of September, we will be selling at a discounted rate of up to 50%.

“At Amala 360°, the customer is king as we are genuinely shaping pan-Nigerian harmony through the culinary arena – which represents our success story.”

She noted that amala has always been a Yoruba household meal but, in recent times, has evolved into a national delicacy, enthusiastically sought after by people of different tribes.

“Amala 360° has successfully juxtaposed the traditional value with the contemporary culinary expectations and taste,” she said. “What’s more – we have made Amala accessible to every level in our society.”

Headquartered at the heart of the nation’s capital, Wuse 2 in popular Banex area, Amala360 offers practically all meals, especially Nigerian cuisine.

It would be recalled that ace artiste, Simi, performed during the grand opening of the eatery, together with other entertainers. Others in attendance were legendary actor, Alex Usifo, and former Deputy President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Uba Gaya.

Last year, just one year of operations, Amala360 added two more branches, one at Gwarinpa Estate, and another at Kubwa satellite town

Photo caption: Ace artiste Simisola Kosoko (2nd right), veteran actor, Alex Usifo(3rd right) and Chairman Amala360 Sebagen Henry Noboh (1st left) ordering for food at Amala360 during its grand opening ceremony in Abuja Photo: Amala360

