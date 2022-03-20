Amana’s vision to salvage Mangu North East in 2023





The essence of leadership is vision. A leader should not blow an uncertain trumpet because leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.The objective of aspiring to represent people in a position of leadership is to help those who are doing poorly to do well and to those doing well to do better. The philosophy that inspired Tijani Mohammed Amana (TJ) to contest is binded on his long time relationship with the grassroots, having taken the responsibility to ensure that the less privileged smiles even when he cries.

Long before venturing into politics as a consummate businessman, Amana’s humanitarian activities earned him the respect of electorate of Mangu North East of Plateau state. To many, his decision to contest is a clarion call and acceptance of responsibility to deplore his experience and resources to change the narratives in the constituency. It is unarguable that the long term bonds of friendships he instituted among the people of his constituency will give the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) an easy ride to win and take back the constituency from the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a twinkle of an eye.

Lack of consistency and political ideology has hindered the progress and development of Nigeria, particularly at the state constituencies that need sound and innovative laws of the 21st Century to better the lives of their constituents, being the first point of call. Mangu North East constituency has produced quite a number of eminent personalities who have excelled in both public and private sectors like Paul Gindiri and former Deputy President of Nigerian Senate Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu.

As the 2023 general elections draw near, TJ is being described by the youths and women groups as the lion that will lead the sheep to salvage the Mangu North East constituency that is looking up to him to better the lives of the people. It is without a doubt that the likes of him, if given the chance, will change the narratives positively of the current crop of failed leadership and bring to the table of the ordinary people a renewed hope and brighter future for the youth.

His party, the PDP, is expected to use his current high rate of acceptability, trustworthiness and the reputation he has built for himself in coasting to victory in the forthcoming general elections. It is believed that a PDP ticket to TJ (Amana) is a ticket to victory because of his sterling record of service to humanity and the nation.

Amana was born 52 years ago to the family of Mr and Mrs Mohammed Amana. He attended Gindiri Township Primary School and later Government Secondary School Bwal Bwang Gindiri in Plateau state for his Senior Secondary School Certificate. He holds National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Business Admintration from the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa. He worked with British High Commission before venturing into private visa and travel agency, a contractor and politician of high repute.

Amana has remained an active member since he joined the PDP in 2003. This is the political ideology lacking in contemporary politicians as many cannot see political parties beyond malls.This is the consistency of Hon. TJ that makes him a unique politician among his peers to represent the good people of Mangu North East constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly come 2023.

He is a humanitarian par excellence. He has been supporting child education through many interventions They include sponsoring JAMB candidates in 2021 and 2022. Amana has procured and distributed uniforms and excercise books for less privileged, payment of school fees for orphans, etc. In his quest to provide potable water to his people, Amanai drilled boreholes at Sabon Gari Gindiri, an initiative to be expanded across the constituency. He has been offering financial support to communities to accelerate development.

Amana will ensure sound policy legislations that will ensure free access to quality and affordable health services in Mangu North East. This is a man who has been settling bills of many patients outside government. Since joining the PDP, he has remained committed in supporting the party both financially and otherwise to ensure that the goals upon which the party is formed are archieved to a large extent.

Leadership failure in Mangu North East has become a parrot cry both to the government who failed to give what they promised and the governed who only read about the promises from a distance on the pages of newspapers.These are some of the narratives Amana is aspiring to change.

He uses modern strategies and other spheres of development for the good people of his constituency to save them from the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment. His love and support for community development are the few reasons the Hakimin Gindiri Alh. Tanko Adamu is set to turban him as the “Zannan Gindiri” on April 2, 2022.

He has added to his archives Awards of Excellence in recognition of his service to humanity and community development. They include Icon of Grassroots Empowerment by the Environmental Science Students Association, University of Jos chapter, Committed, Dedicated and Community Developer by National Association of Plateau State Students (NAPSS) FCE Pankshin chapter, Youth Empowerment by Pyem Students Association of Nigeria and Icon of Grassroots Empowerment Development by the NTA College, Jos, among others.

Many constituents are beneficiaries of his private esterblishment that has enlisted many under his company payroll to alleviate the increasing unemployment in Nigeria, particularly Mangu North East where he hails from. He is a responsible family man, married to Hajiya Hairatu and are blessed with six children. Everybody attests to the fact that Amana is a progressive leader who is more interested in putting smiles and food on the tables of his people, devoid of tribal and religious sentiments.

Irmiya writes from Panyam, Plateau state.