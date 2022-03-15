Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe tasks  Diri on people-oriented projects 

The Amayanabo Of Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa state and  National President Medical and Health Workers Union Of Nigeria (MHWUN) King Biobelemoye Josiah Ogbodo has urged the state government to ensure the completion of people-oriented projects in the state.

King Josiah, in a statement,  commended Bayelsa state Governor Douye  Diri for ensuring the completion and commissioning of  ” The Nembe Unity Bridge “, linking Bassambiri and Ogbolomabiri Communities, in Opu-Nembe and Nembe-City Kingdoms within  two years of his administration.

He showered encomium on  Governor  Diri and former President  Goodluck Jonathan, whom the first class monarch described as “Evergreen Ex-President of Nigeria” for honouring him and his kingdom by paying him a visit before proceeding to the site of the Commissioning.

The MHWUN boss said the bridge, constructed for more than ten years, “will not only solidify the peaceful coexistence between  Opu-Nembe and Nembe City Kingdoms, but will help boost commercial activities as he prayed God to enshrine solid peace and unity amongst the Sister Kingdoms through Christ Jesus.” 