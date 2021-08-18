Amb. Ekpa assumes duty as special duties new perm sec

Ambassador Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa has officially assumed duty as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs.

Ambassador Ekpa, while addressing management staff of the ministry during a hand over ceremony, called on them to embrace team work in order to achieve results in delivering on the mandates of the ministry.

Ekpa, who expressed joy over her posting to the Ministry, recounted that she is in a familiar terrain as she had served as Director Planning Research and Statistics (DPRS) department years ago in the ministry.

A press statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja Tuesday said the Permanent Secretary who is known as a reform agent, assured the management staff that she would help them achieve their plans in the interest of the ministry and the nation at large.

Earlier, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr Mrs. Stella Maduka, noted that the mission and visions of the ministry requires synergy with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies to achieve results.

She appealed to the staff to give the new Permanent Secretary all the necessary support needed for her to succeed.

Ambassador Ekpa takes over from Mr. William Alo, who was posted to the Ministry of Power.

Until her appointment, Ambassador Ekpa served as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

She hails from Calabar in Cross River state. She attended the University of Calabar, Cross River state, after which she proceeded to the University of Ibadan where she bagged a PhD in English and Literary Arts and Gender Studies.

The quest for more knowledge made her go across the shores of Nigeria to the University of Birmingham, England where she specialised in Policy Analysis and Public Sector Reforms.