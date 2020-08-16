Amb Juta a great loss to all ethnic nationalities – MBF

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has described the death of a former governor of old Gongola state, Ambassador Wilberforce Bafte Juta, as a great loss to all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

The politician, who was also an ambassador to Zimbabwe during the Obasanjo era, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 76, in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

A press statement by the National President of the Forum, Dr Pogu Bitrus, Sunday, said; “Considering the footprints left behind by the late elder statesman, Amb. Juta’s death is not only a loss to Adamawa state but also all the ethnic nationalities for which Juta gave his last full measure of devotion for their emancipation.”

“As a politician, he joined other like minds to push for the development of old Gongola state when he served as deputy to then Governor Abubakar Barde from 1979-1983 on the platform of the defunct Great Nigeria People Party (GNPP). Amb. Juta would later be appointed as governor when Barde resigned his position in January 1983.”

The statement said, within the short period he served as governor, Amb. Juta deployed unrivalled leadership qualities to unifying various ethnic nationalities by embarking on policies aimed at promoting economic empowerment through industrialisation and provision of basic health for the people of old Gongola state.

He also elevated traditional monarchs and created a conducive atmosphere for mutual understanding amongst the diverse people of the defunct state.

As someone who was never weary of rallying forces for the common good, he continued to remain an influential leader that galvanised political support as a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998.

“His appointment as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Zimbabwe by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000 served to unveil his diplomatic qualities as he worked assiduously to resolve the white farmers’ crisis that almost threatened the security of that country,” the statement added.

The Forum commiserated with the people and government of Adamawa state, the immediate family members on the painful demise and beseeched on Almighty God to grant fortitude to all in order to bear the pains of the irreparable loss.