Amb Sa’ad was eminent son of Taraba – Ishaku

Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku, Tuesday condoled with the Nigerian diplomatic community over the death of Amb Sa’ad Baba.

Ishaku in a press statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu and made available to Blueprint in Jalingo said the state was greatly saddened by the news of his death.

The statement added that Amb Sa’ad Baba, who died on July 27, 2020, was an eminent son of the state.

The statement quoted Governor Ishaku as describing the late Amb Sa’ad Baba as a gentleman and a perfect example of a diplomat who ensured that his countries of assignment during his active years in service which included the US, Spain and Saudi Arabia, enjoyed the best of diplomatic relations with Nigeria.

The statement maintained that Nigerians and Tarabans in particular were proud of the late ambassador’s enviable records of service in the diplomatic circle and for which he would be sorely missed.

The statement prayed to Allah to grant the soul of the late envoy eternal rest.