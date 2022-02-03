Ambassador Ikpea thumbs up Kida on re-election

The chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club Ambassador Samuel Ikpea has congratulated Engr. Musa Kida on his re-election as the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Ambassador Ikpea who described the newly re-elected president as a rare basketball administrator, expressed the confidence of the entire basketball sport lovers in him.

“Engr. Kida in his first four years has recorded yet to be beaten success by any administrator in the past. I have an undiluted confidence in him that he would record more success in the nearest future. He is a man who has an unrepentant quest for success”. Ikpea declared.

” I wish him more success and good health” He prayed.