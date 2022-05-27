Ambassador James Erebuoye charges politicians on peaceful campaigns

As the political atmosphere in Nigeria gradually heats up ahead of the 2023 general election, President of Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora, Ambassador James Erebuoye has advised aspirants and candidates to shun the practice of running down opposing political parties while campaigning, to avoid crisis.

The advice was contained in a statement made available to the media by the Ambassador in Abuja.

The President explicitly noted that political parties can be criticised by opponents but such criticism should be constructive in order not to incite violence during campaigns. He said, “it is the responsibility of political leaders to ensure peaceful campaigns by guarding their utterances, not inciting their followers to violence through such utterances.”

Erebuuoye also frowned at the brand of politics where some politicians have turned politics into a private family business regardless of their failure while in leadership positions. He noted that in spite of their failure, they still go ahead to pave way for their children to take over from where they stopped. He encouraged well meaning politicians to embrace alternative parties if such greedy politicians hijack the political parties they belong to.

Furthermore, Ambassador James called on security operatives to distance themselves from politics. He reminded politicians that election is not a do or die affair and as such a peaceful and conducive atmosphere should be provided for the electorates to elect their leaders without any form of blood shed or destruction of private and public properties.

The Ambassador appealed to President Buhari to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election to enable Nigerians elect leaders of their choice come 2023.

