Ambode releases N683 million for bursary, scholarships

The Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the payment of N683 million bursaries, and foreign and local scholarship to Lagos state indigenes in tertiary institutions across the country and abroad.

Obafela Bank-Olemoh, Special Adviser to the governor on education, made the disclosure yesterday in Lagos.

Bank-Olemoh, however, urged concerned students to exercise patience as necessary provision was being made to ensure that every beneficiary, both fresh and subsequent were accommodated.

He said the pledged commitment of the state government to sustain the scholarship and bursary scheme was in spite of the economic situation in the country.

“His Excellency is committed to ensuring that Lagosians are empowered through education to contribute productively to local and global economies.

“The release of the awards demonstrates the priority the administration of Gov.

Ambode accords to educating its citizens,” he said.

He explained that the special education provided and equipped the nation’s youth with the necessary skills, attitudes, and aptitude to confront future challenges and function effectively in an ever dynamic global community.

Oshinowo Steve, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, commended the government for the release of the awards.

(NAN)

