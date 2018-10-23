Ambode urges the people on lifestyle sustainable environment



The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has urged the people to change their lifestyle in favour of nature conservation for the attainment of sustainable environment in Lagos State.



He stated this during the 2018 Annual Walk for Nature, held at the State House, Marina in Lagos, organized by Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) in collaboration with Lagos State Government adding that the need for sustainable living and conservation of natural resources.

He was represented by the Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, stated that it was imperative to combat the impacts of pollution on our ecosystem, its biodiversity and human health by shifting to a more conscious approach to consumption and interaction with the environment.

“The theme of this year’s annual walk for nature, ‘beat pollution, live a sustainable lifestyle’ is very appropriate in view of the ever increasing pollution levels in our society due to human activities”, he said.

Ambode urged the people to optimize the use of natural resources and exert minimal impact on the environment, adding that both government and the citizenry must work together to enforce policies that would prevent people from embarking on activities that could have negative impact on the environment.

According to him, the concerted efforts of his administration at greening, landscaping and provision of scenic gardens and conservation parks were geared towards achieving sustainable development for the benefit of over 23 million citizens of Lagos State.

“The impact of pollution on the ecosystem could not be over emphasized as it affected the planet through the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe.

“The annual Walk for Nature is a wakeup call to all Lagosians to rise in defense of the environment and collaborate to address the unconscionable pollution of the environment by focusing on attitude that despoil the land,” he stressed.

