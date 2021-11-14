AMCON initiates N1.5m entrepreneurship empowerment programme for corpers

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has initiated an entrepreneurship and empowerment programme for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to carry out their national service with AMCON.

The scheme, which is tagged the “Managing Director’s Annual NYSC Entrepreneurship Competition”, is a scheme introduced by AMCON to encourage the Corps members to come up with business plan as entrepreneurs and contest among themselves by making presentations before a panel set up by AMCON to select the best three realistic business plans that will stand the chance of winning the MD’s cash reward.

At the end of the maiden edition of the initiative, three of the fifteen contestants came tops and were presented cheques of Five Hundred Thousand Naira each at a ceremony held at AMCON head office.

The Corps members who emerged victorious include Joanna Jewel Adamu (FC/21A/1265), Umar Aliyu Gosta (FC/21A/1251) and Abdulsamad Saidu Usman (FC/21A/1046) whose business proposals centered on online art and fashion business; poultry production; and technological innovation respectively.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, AMCON, Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru while addressing the participants at the ceremony noted that the high rate of graduate unemployment, and the need for stakeholders to work towards steering the mindset of the youths from that of seeking white collar jobs to that of entrepreneurial engagement must be encouraged by institutions both private and public.

Kuru who extoled the empowerment programmes of the Federal Government, practically started a campaign for the incorporation of functional entrepreneurship training into the nation’s education curriculum. According to him, AMCON initiated the entrepreneurship programme for Corps members in appreciation of the invaluable contributions of NYSC to national development.

