AMCON names Nigeria’s non-paying debtors; Ubah, Babalakin, Oloffa, Kashamu, others top list

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Monday released

the list of debtors it claimed have failed to negotiate successfully

with the corporation.

The list, which contains about 105 names, came months after the asset

management company said it would need the support of other relevant

agencies to ensure that obligors pay up their debts.

The managing director and chief executive of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru, had in

July promised to publish the list of delinquent debtors and directors

who have failed to reach or refused to reach settlement resolution

with the corporation.

Kuru said after failed negotiations, AMCON would name, shame and

embark on take-over of properties of delinquent debtors.

Top on the list published by AMCON on Monday is Capital Oil and Gas

Industries Limited owned by Ifeanyi Ubah, with its current exposure

put at N115 billion.

It was followed by NICON Investments Limited owned by Jimoh Ibrahim,

with N59 billion exposure; Bi-Courtney Limited owned by Wale

Babalakin, with over N40 billion; Josephdam & Sons Limited owned by

the Kuteyi family with N39 billion exposure; and Tinapa Business

Resort of Cross River State Government, with N30 billion exposure.

They are the biggest debtors on the list.

The name of a former minister of power, Barth Nnaji, appeared

alongside others as main promoters of Geometric Power which owes N29

billion. Mr Babalakin, once again, was named as the main promoter of

Roygate Properties, which owes over N28 billion. Similarly, Shell

Development Petroleum Company, promoted by Shell Staff, had its

exposure put at N26 billion.

Former governor of Enugu State and Peoples Democratic Party Enugu East

Senatorial Candidate, Chimaroke Nnamani, also appeared on the list

with a debt of N42 billion owed to AMCON under the names of Iorna

Global Resources, Sammy Beth Interbiz Limited, Camden Resources

Limited, Riverside Logistics Limited and Rainbownet Limited.

The Olofa of Offa, Gbadamosi Muftau, was also named with a debt of N12

billion under Zarm Stores Limited just as a former CEO of

Intercontinental Bank, Erastus Akingbola, was named with over N10

billion exposure under the company Octopus Trust Nigeria Limited.

Also on the list of debtors is Buruji Kashamu, a senator, who

reportedly owes the corporation N13.015 billion. A former governor of

Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, is also on the list. According to the

list, the former governor who is currently serving a 14 year jail term

for corruption charges owes AMCON N6.8 billion.

AMCON in its release said it published the names pursuant to its

statutory mandate and in compliance with a CBN directive, having

exhausted all avenues of ensuring that the debtors propose acceptable

resolution terms.

“Nevertheless, the Corporation is still open to amicable resolution of

these debt within a reasonable time, failing which it shall continue

to exercise all powers as provided by law to recover the debts,” it

said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.