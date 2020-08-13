Amended NBC code: Board chair exposes Information Minister

The last has not been heard on the controversial 6th edition of the Broadcasting Code Amendment issued by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) as the Chairman, NBC Board, Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, Thursday, accused the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, of “unilaterally” amending the country’s broadcasting code.

The controversial amendment was launched in Lagos on August 4, 2020, despite opposition by stakeholders in the industry.

Some operators and experts in the sector had expressed anger and frustration over the provisions of code that summarily outlaws exclusivity and makes investing in original content a waste of resources.

The NBC, however, insisted that the broadcasting code was to protect local operators, promote creativity, and maximise local contents, even as the operators which the commission is said to be protecting have accused the agency of plotting to take over private enterprises.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja Bilbis said the board had received over 50 position papers for the 6th amendment of the code but none of the input was considered.

“Following the 2019 general elections, some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) made observations to the Minister of Information at a FEC meeting about the divisive broadcasts some organisations engaged in before, during, and after the elections and the need to strengthen the operations of the NBC to avert such future occurrence,” the chairman said.

According to the board chairman, “This noble observation of Mr. President was unfortunately misunderstood by the Minister of Information who instead of studying and following the law, relevant rules, and regulations, and directing the appropriate authorities as stipulated by the law to review the code, erroneously embarked on the review alone.

“As a board, we have received and taken our time to compile the responses of numerous stakeholders which include our Nobel Laureate, activists, legal practitioners, broadcasters, investors, BON, Content Creators, Copyright experts and professional organisations. Most of them have adduced reasonable reasons against the proposed amendment.

“The NBC was set up by law and there is an Act that guides its operations. The Honourable Minister therefore cannot usurp the powers of the board as clearly stated in the Act. Any such action by the Honourable Minister is illegal.

“The board of the NBC wishes to make it quite clear that as long as it is in place, the only NB Code that we recognise and which we shall work within the setting of operating policies and standards for the NBC is the 6th edition of the NBC code which was launched in 2019 in Kano.”

Bilbis decried the fact members of the board were in Lagos for meeting with the commission’s management they were not informed of the launch, noting that that out of 60 stakeholders the minister picked only four to be present.

“You may all recall that by March 26, 2020, (the day of the ‘Public Presentation’ in Lagos), the federal government had already announced a COVID-19 lockdown of Lagos, Ogun states and the FCT.

“It was therefore not a sincere effort to present such an important ‘review document’ which affects people’s investments and livelihoods under such a situation,” he further stated.

The board chairman, who lamented that the amendment would destroy investments and lead to job losses, added that the minister has failed to show the approval of “his own version” of the code by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NBC is made up of a board of commissioners appointed by the president as a policy-making body, while the NBC DG is a member of the board and oversees the day-to-day running of the organisation.