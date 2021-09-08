American Airlines move to stage picket over fatigue

American Airlines (A1G) (AAL) pilots are reportedly planning to stage a picket over fatigue, duty schedules, and an alleged lack of proper accommodation, some flight crew says they experienced during the summer season of 2021.

The Allied Pilots Association is reportedly planning to organize pickets across the airline’s major hubs in the United States, including Miami (MIA) and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), according to a letter seen by Reuters dated September 7, 2021. However, the exact dates or the full list of locations have not been made public yet.

The union, which represents 15,000 American Airlines (A1G) (AAL) flight crew, told the media that the airline should focus on changing its safety margins and to “respect pilots’ and passengers needs’”. The organization also outlined that the carrier should “de-risk” itself in order to “protect and improve” its revenue.

In the meantime, some Southwest Airlines (LUV) pilots are also dissatisfied with their working conditions. In August 2021, the Southwest Airlines Association, which represents around 9,000 flight crew members of the airline, threatened it would organize informational pickets at U.S. airports later in 2021. The union cited tough working conditions and increasing tensions between Southwest Airlines (LUV) pilots and management.

Flight attendants of both American carriers have also complained about a lack of food, accommodation, and poor work scheduling during the said summer season, which came as a result of airlines’ staffing shortages. The unions of cabin crew members of American Airlines (A1G) (AAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) are expected to join the flight crews in their protests.