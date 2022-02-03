AMES-Edo Inland Dry Port begins trial export this month

The Atlantique Marine and Engineering Services (AMES)-Edo Inland Dry Port has concluded arrangement to commence trial exports from its domestic export warehouse this month (February).

A member of the port’s Management Board, Mr Isaac Ebewele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, Edo State on Monday that the company had obtained the licence to operate.

”So, we want to begin with trial export.

“We want to test run the export warehouse before asking the world to bring their consignment for shipping.

”In doing this, we shall use our own products as samples to organisations in the UK,” Ebewele said.

He said that pre-shipment activities, such as packaging, labeling, fumigation and pre-shipment inspection, among others, would be done at the warehouse.

He further said that security agencies and the regulatory agencies would be on ground to enforce operational guidelines and rules.

According to him, the port’s ground breaking ceremony will be done as soon as the trial export is perfected.

”Our plan is to open the warehouse up to the public before the end of the first quarter of this year,” he said.