Amid controversy, Northern group demands recall of new perm secs

The Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) has called on President Muhammad Buhari to withhold approval of all new appointment lists sent by the Civil Service Commission and order a recall on the selection process of new Permanent Secretaries conducted recently.

Its convener, Suleiman Abbah, in a statement on Monday, said; “We are genuinely worried that the outcome of the interactive Session appeared to be nothing short of a warped exercise and an insult to the federal Civil Service of Nigeria and the collective sensibilities of Nigerians generally.

“We note that in the outcome, the officers with the highest grades in the written Examination which is the most important segment and who also made it through the ICT Proficiency Test, the next most important level, were purported to have failed the oral interaction without specifying the standards adopted.

“As representatives of the vast majority of various interest groups from the country, we are worried that while President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned with reforming the country’s civil service, those saddled with responsibilities appear not to be carrying forward his vision.

“We are afraid that moving from where we are to where we need to be with regards to sanitizing the civil service sector will remain a mirage if President Buhari allows this glaring inequity to pass.

“We are convinced that for the President to assemble the Nigerians to advise him and take forward his vision for the civil service, he will need people who will convey his concerns and compassion; and people who will combine his personal integrity with competence and commitment.

“The nation is not wrong when it insists that President Buhari’s image and vision are not being served by the quality and competence of many of the people currently being assembled to work to stabilize the nation’s civil service and see the nation through this difficult period.

“Consequently, we call on the President to withhold approval of the list of new appointments, order the recall and comprehensive review of the entire exercise by an Independent panel to ensure fairness for all.

“It is important to point out that merit ought to be the over-riding consideration in the appointment of the new Permanent Secretaries rather than the connections of the candidates to those in power as in the present case for the 4 appointments announced so far in the exercise.”