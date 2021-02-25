Amidst calls for dialogue… Killings persist in Kaduna, 18 slained in Igabi, Chikun

Amidst rising calls for dialogue as a way out of the current security challenges in Nigeria, the orgy of violence continued in Kaduna state Wednesday with the bandits killing another 18 people and injuring several others.

There are calls in certain quarters for dialogue with the hoodlums who have ceaselessly visited a regime of terror on innocent citizens, particularly in some parts of the North.

The media is awash with killings and abductions of residents by bandits, who kidnap for ransom, the latest of which was the abduction of passengers and students, at different times in Niger state.

Although the passengers had been freed, the students were as at the time of this report, still held captives over the amount to be paid as ransom.

Call for dialogue

Leading the pack of those calling for dialogue is Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who had brokered some truce in Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states.

Also, Niger state Governor Abubaka Sani-Bello, reportedly concurred with the delegation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) who visited him Tuesday when he said, dialogue with the bandits won’t be a bad idea if only the gunmen would be ready to lay down their arms.

Similarly, former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar canvassed that dialogue might not be the best but remains a necessity under the current situation, adding “but that is not the best way, the best way is to make sure it does not happen.”

But for Kaduna state Governor Nasir el-Rufai, dialoguing with bandits is not the way out, and he would therefore not be part of it.

Kaduna killings

As debates over dialogue continues, bandits killed 18 people in several attacks on soft targets across Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state, just as troops in air attacks killed dozens of bandits in several locations in the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan stated this in Kaduna Wednesday.

He said the attack on Anaba in Igabi local government area left seven people dead, while eight others were killed in Barinje village, Chikun local government.

He said: “Security agencies have reported a sequence of attacks by armed bandits on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas occurring over the last 48 hours. Reports said Anaba village in Igabi local government area was attacked, with seven residents killed, listed as: Ali Musa, Isa Sharehu, Tijjani Isa, Auwalu Shehu, Hashim Abdullahi, Hassan Saidu and Umar Rilwanu.

“Many of the houses in the community were burnt down, along with storehouses and barns. About 20 cows were rustled and a number of poultry slaughtered and carted away.

“Also, Barinje village in Chikun local government area was attacked, with eight persons killed, listed as: Sunday Gwamna, Lawal Jizo, Salha Barau, Sabo Barau, Umaru Barau, Muhammadu Dan Azumi, Zailani Dogara, Jikan Gambo. Some residents were abducted, and cattle rustled during the attack. An unspecified number of injured victims are receiving treatment in hospital.

“The attacks on these soft targets at Anaba and Barinje villages in Igabi and Chikun LGAs respectively, followed the killing of several armed bandits via targeted air operations.

“Air platforms had earlier conducted armed reconnaissance around Anaba village. The crew observed houses on fire and locals migrating to nearby settlements. Some motorbikes were observed with suspicious movements underneath some trees; probing shots were fired at these. Herds of cattle were spotted with bandits at Malul Forest and were engaged accordingly.

“Also, air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over some affected locations. Kawuri, Chikun, Godani, Kusasu, Godani Station, Kwafe, Kuduru, Irina, Chikwale, Kudame, Kwakwau, Beni, Akilbu, Polewire, Rijana, Rugu, Olam farms and adjoining areas were covered.

“Bandits in large numbers on motorcycles were sighted on a track leading to Kankomi. They were trailed and engaged by the crew, with scores seen neutralized afterwards.

“Similarly, following intelligence of bandits converging at forests in between Maidaro/Damari general area of Giwa/Birnin Gwari LGAs, armed reconnaissance was conducted over the locations, in conjunction with ground troops who conducted cordon-and-search operations in the area.

“A further mission was conducted over Gagafada, Birnin Gwari LGA. No suspicious activities were observed here. The scan was extended to Gwaska, Goron Dutse, Kuyanbana, Maidaro and Sabon Birni.

“Suspicious movements were sighted at Goron Dutse, the sources of which were promptly engaged and neutralised. Also at Kuyanbana, a long convoy of motorcycles was observed heading into the forest, which was likewise vigorously engaged and neutralised.

“The security agencies hereby appeal to the communities to report anyone found with suspicious bullet wounds to the Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999.”

“Regrettably, armed bandits attacked the loosely connected communities of Kwarten Rigasa, Kwarten Waziri and Kwarten Shaku in Igabi local government area.

“The bandits reportedly emerged from the Buruku area, and raided the villages in a cattle rustling operation. In the process, one Danjuma Isa from neighboring Ungwan Kanti village was killed, as he made his way on foot to Kwarten Rigasa. Armed bandits invaded Sanhu Makera village, Birnin Yero, Igabi local government area and killed one Yakubu Abdullahi, a farmer in the village,” the statement added.

“In another incident, unknown assailants killed one Maryam Lash Tahir in unusual circumstances, at the Ministerial Pilot Housing Estate, Millennium City, Chikun local government area.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of all those killed in these attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured a quick recovery. The Governor went on to commend the crews for their vigorous response and successful missions which saw the extermination of many bandits,” Aruwan said.

Suspects arrested

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state Police Command has arrested five suspects for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide, after they allegedly killed their abducted victim despite collecting five million Naira ransom.

A statement Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammad Jalige said: “On 30th December, 2020 the Kaduna Police Command was in receipt of a complaint through DPO Panbeguwa from one Abdullahi Salihu.

“The Abdullahi Salihu ‘M’ a resident of Panbeguwa village alleging that on the 9th December, 2020 his elder brother one Alhaji Ahmadu ‘M’ of the same address travelled to Delta state and since then never returned.

“All efforts to reach him through his GSM number proved abortive. The complainant further stated that on the 12th December, 2020 he received a phone call via an anonymous number informing him that his aforesaid brother is in the custody of the caller and a demand of the sum of N4 million as ransom for his release was made.

“It is however disheartening that the said amount was paid but the abductors failed to release the victim and demanded for an additional N1 million which the family obliged, yet could not secure the freedom of the victim.

“Meanwhile, on receipt of the complaint, the Command immediately swung into action using the available intelligence, technical support and succeeded in arresting one Musa Adamu ‘M’ in Wase LGA of Plateau state in connection to the incident. Upon interrogation, he made mention of his accomplices and equally confirmed that they have since killed the victim.

“In a bit to ensure that justice is served, the investigation is further expanded using the available information from the first suspect in custody which equally yielded a positive result leading to the arrest of the following; Alhaji Sa’adu ‘M’ of Asaba, Delta state, Abubakar Adamu ‘M’ alias Katakoje of Ibeto village in Niger state, Muhammed Nuhu ‘M’ of Minjibir LGA, Kano state and Emmanuel James alias Doctor ‘M’ of Asaba, Delta state.

“All the aforementioned suspects confessed to have been involved in the kidnap and gruesome murder of Alhaji Ahmadu (victim) as well as other kidnapping incidences prior to the present one. Investigation is currently on going and on completion all the suspects will be charged to court. Meanwhile, concerted efforts are on high gear to apprehend the other four remaining suspects currently at large.

“In view of the above incident and considering the circumstance of time factor before it was reported to the police, the Command is calling on all well-meaning residents of Kaduna state to promptly report any suspicious disappearance of their loved ones and wards to the nearest police station for immediate action.”

Anambra

In a related development, hoodlums Wednesday killed a police officer and razed a patrol vehicle in Ekwulobia in Anambra state.

Although the circumstances surrounding the killing were still unclear, a video clip posted on Twitter showed the body of the slain officer dumped at a roadside.

It appeared the attackers carted away the officer’s rifle.

The police spokesperson in Anambra state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

Mohammed, a chief superintendent of police, said the commissioner of police in the state had visited the scene of the killing and has ordered for an investigation.

The police spokesperson said they were not yet certain about the number of officers killed. “We are still at the scene as I am talking to you, so let us wait until we get details,” he said.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after a police station was attacked

Army recovers bodies

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has recovered the corpses of four soldiers allegedly killed by members of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, in Orlu, Imo state.

A senior military officer, who confirmed the development to PRNigeria, said the military vehicle damaged during the attack has also been recovered.

PRNigeria reported how Nigerian troops Monday arrested 20 members of IPOB after they attacked soldiers and civilians in Orlu.

The troops, in a joint operation involving the army, air force and the police, sustained a raid operation in the axis, after the killing of the soldiers.

The IPOB members were said to have ambushed and killed the soldiers who were on the escort of a top military officer.

The officer, a brigadier-general, and his team were on inspection of the civil-military project at Nkwerre.

The IPOB members were said to have also taken away weapons and a vehicle belonging to the troops.

The PRNigeria report was not explicit on when the soldiers were killed. But it appeared the incident happened late January, from a report published, January 26, by the BBC Pidgin English.

The BBC report, which was later pulled down, said the police spokesperson in Imo, Orlando Ikeogwu, confirmed the killing.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, 82 Division, Aliyu Yusuf, has alerted the public of a fake video on an alleged plan by soldiers to attack women and children in Orlu Market.

Yusuf, a colonel, said the video was circulated on social media to hoodwink the public.

He said: “The video was recorded in an unknown market with a fake soldier claiming to be privy to a supposed order given by 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha to start killing everybody at Orlu Market and environs in Orlu Local Government Area in Imo State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a calculated attempt to maliciously fabricate sensational stories to cause resentment and smear campaign against Nigerian Army Internal Security Operations.

“The supposed individual in the video was not bold enough to reveal his true identity as claimed or present his so called military uniform and identity card which were deliberately obscured to deceive innocent target audience.”

Mr Yusuf added that the Nigerian Army recognises the right of citizens to hold and share opinions on social media, and not to spread divisive contents by unpatriotic individuals.

Related

No tags for this post.