Amidst marriage crash rumour, JJC Skilzs, sends warm wishes to Funke Akindele

Award winning actress, Funke Akindele Bello, has received lovely messages from her husband Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skilzs.

This is coming after a rumor, that the duo has gone their separate ways.

He however debunked this rumor on a post shared on his social media account Monday.

He said, “The only rock I know that stays steady and the only institution I know that works is the FAMILY. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love.

“Have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home. Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes.”