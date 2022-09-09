Amidst rising insecurity: Rumpus in Nigeria Police over salaries, allowances

…Payment of salary increment discriminatory – Personnel … Say payment of promotion allowances also lopsided ‘…We’re piqued over inequitable disbursement of 6% allowance’ ‘…Why opaque IPPIS salary structure for police’ …FPPRO evasive

Amidst the country’s heightening security concerns personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) are disenchanted over what they referred to as the disparity in the payment of the 20 per cent salary increment being implemented by the federal government may unsettle the Force’s collective resolve to tackle headlong the lingering insecurity in the country.

The officers and men, for the second consecutive times in five months, are boiling over the disbursement of the poor and discriminatory salary and welfare packages, saying the discriminatory manner their entitlements are being handled rather than assuaged their discontent over their paltry work incentives has tended to infuriate them all the more.

The police are grumbling not only over the poor implementation of the federal government’s promised 20 per cent salary increment to all levels of officers of the Force, but are equally disappointed in the late implementation, as well as the lopsided manner their new allowances are being paid to its personnel across the federation.

The disenchantment may threaten personnel’s commitment and determined onslaught against kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements who are terrorising Nigerians in different regions.

Discriminatory salary increment

Though the personnel were delighted that the salary increment and new allowances for the police that were announced by the government have eventually taken effect after 18 months delay, they were disappointed that it did not measure up to what was promised.

The personnel said they do not understand the criteria used by the handlers of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information System (IPPIS) in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to establish differential pay structures used in paying certain officers who are on the same levels and grades.

According to them, aside from the confusing and discriminatory payment of the 20 per cent salary increment to personnel, the payment of allowances to newly promoted officers equally showed inexplicable differences.

They are also piqued that some state police commands received higher incentive than others, even as the FCT Command and their federal counterparts also had grave disparity in the payment of both the 20 and six per cent salaries and duty allowances for personnel of the Force.

“After a year and half delay in effecting President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement on the 20 per cent salary and six per cent duty allowances increments, we are disappointed that the IPPIS has chosen to adopt a confusing formula to determine the structure for paying personnel their entitlements,” an FCT Command superintendent of police, who did not want his name in print, said.

Another officer, who speaks from Kaduna Command, lamented the disparity saying “it is yet another of the gross injustice that is ever persisting in most operational activities of the Nigerian Police that is again on display.”

Promotion allowances lopsided

Angry over the disparity in the salary increment, another officer could not hide her displeasure and disappointment in the lopsided nature of their promotion.

A newly promoted Inspector 1, who until January was a Sergeant on GL 05 Step 10 and on N42,978, 33 monthly take home, received N57, 938,04, in July, whereas another officer of same rank and time of promotion in another command received N87,976, 53, the same month.

“We observed that in July when one month instead of the six-month salary arrears was paid, some officers on the same grade and step were paid differently. For instance, some Inspector 1 in the FCT Command were paid N57,000, while another officer of the same rank and grade and step in a different Commands got N87,000.

“Ironically, both officers got their promotion this year, though some of their promotions took effect in January, March and April. Some of those that got their promotion in April received higher pay than those whose promotions were published three months earlier,” the female officer from the FCT Command, said fuming.

A police officer in Osogbo, Osun state, who pleaded anonymity, said, “I am affected. For example, in the salary increment which was paid in July, it is not what my mates in other states earn that I earn. Sadly, too, it also happens here to us in the same command. We are in the same rank and step, and promoted on the same date, but the disparity in our salaries is too glaring to be ignored.

“When you have the same rank and step with your colleague, but earn a different salary and allowances despite being mates and equals in everything, one wonders what magic was used to compute the salary.”

A senior police officer who said he has noticed grave differences in his salary from those of his colleagues in the same rank in another command, said it may be from the office of MSS that processes salary to the IPPIS.

“We expect it to be universal. The difference is usually between N2, 000 and N5, 000, but this time it is between N30, 000 to N125, 000. And there is no explanation from any quarter. We cannot even protest because the dismissal of nine officers who led the threatened protest over delay in the implementation of salary increment last March is still fresh in our memory,” he said resignedly.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Osun state Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said she is not aware of the disparity and directed our correspondent to the Force headquarters for explanation if any.

Blueprint investigation across various commands in the country shows the disparity. Some state Commands, for instance, Zamfara, Kebbi, Benue, Kogi, Rivers, Nasarawa, Kaduna, etc, have between three and two different salary structures for Inspector 1, who were promoted from same grade and step last April but whose promotions were backdated to October, 2021. The new salary increment paid to Inspector 1 of the same step in these Commands showed embarrassing disparities. No explanation was given and no question was entertained.

Table of the salary of an Inspector 1 (CONPOSS GL07/Step 2) as of July, 2022

FCT Command N123, 435

Zamfara Command N300, 940

“ N253, 000

“ N 94, 000

“ N125, 000

Enugu Command N123, 400

Niger Command N123, 400

Oyo Command N146, 435

Nasarawa Command N244, 000

Nasarawa Command N 94, 000

Rivers Command N 111, 000

Rivers Command N123, 400

Kebbi Command N264, 000

Kebbi Command N265, 000

Kwara Command N123, 400

Kaduna Command N253, 845

Kaduna Command N66, 978

Abia Command N253, 000

Benue Command N186, 000

Benue Command N240, 000

Kogi Command N125, 000

Kogi Command N178, 000

The net pay for the above level of officers without the supplementary salary and new allowance is N57, 938, 04.

Reacting to the disparity, the FCT Command PRO, DSP Josephine Adeh, said “it is an internal issue,” but was quick to say that the FPRO is the officer that the questions bordering on the disparity in the payment of the new salary should be addressed to.

Also, the Lagos Command spokesman, Superintendent Benjamin Hundenyin, when contacted to comment on the disparity, referred us to the FPPRO in Abuja, saying “it is a national issue.”

Reasons for new pay rise

President Buhari had in June last year in Lagos approved an enhanced salary structure for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and given the assurance that his administration would continue to pay attention to the welfare and operational needs of the force.

The president’s approval of the Rank Salary Structure Adjustment, salaries, allowances and pension of policemen was further intended to boost the psyche of the personnel and stimulate improved performance.

“I am pleased to make the increase in salary and allowances in the hope that it will increase the performance index of the police and strengthen Nigeria’s internal security system,” Buhari said when members of the Nigeria Police Service Commission and the leadership of the force paid him a “thank you” visit later in Abuja.

Speaking on the people’s reliance on the police for civil protection rather than the military, the president was later quoted by his media handlers to have said: “The military should be reserved for higher tasks. The police should be able to cope well with the challenges of armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom and such crimes.

“In every town and village, there is the presence of the police. From all these places, they should be able to forward first class intelligence to you (leadership of the police) on which to act.”

#EendSARS, police welfare package

In October last year when the #EndSARS movement almost grounded the country, one of its key demands was an improved welfare package for the police. The protesters were convinced that the lack of incentive was the major reason personnel of the Force were extorting innocent citizens and shying away from confronting criminals.

The federal government agreed to implement the demands. Consequently, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, had, in December 2021, explained that the increased remuneration was a result of the demands of youths during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. Part of the demands made by the protesters was an upward review of the salaries and increased welfare for police personnel.

He said the approved review of police duty tour allowance and shift allowance to six per cent, as well as the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits, would take effect in January 2022. Dingyadi also announced a tax waiver of N18.6 billion for junior police personnel.

Similarly, the minister said the sum of N13.13bn was approved for outstanding death benefits of 5,472 police personnel. He was, however, quick to add that the payment would only commence after the Auditor General of the Federation must have scrutinised and okayed it.

But neither the January date nor subsequent months for the payment was met. Muted disenchantment soon became palpable agitations and loud grumbling. Anger pervaded the police formations poisoning the atmosphere. Soon, whispers snowballed into palpable outbursts. Social media was awash with searing threats of mutiny.

The authorities were alarmed as seemingly empty agitation gradually began to gather momentum; it spread across the various commands. Threats of impending protest tended towards a repeat of the #EndSARS episode which not only embarrassed the state, but seemed wrapped in the garb of a civilian coup d’état.

In March, the atmosphere not only in police formations but the country was tense. The arrowheads of the proposed police nationwide protest were rounded up and charged for felony against the state. No, not to the civil court, but to the police and nine officers were eventually kicked out of the force. They have since gone to the civil court to seek justice.

Their dismissal was explained away thus; desperate acts require the same desperate, but decisive action, especially where the core interest and general welfare of the polity are at stake.

The authorities quickly appealed to the sensitivity of Nigerians, saying they would implement the new salary structure. Assurances were given by spokesmen of the federal government and other prominent persons to whom the government had beckoned on to intervene on its behalf. The majority were loud about the certainty of implementing the new packages for the police effective in April.

However, April turned out to be a mirage. As was May and then June.

Delayed implementation

Raised hope was soon dashed. It later emerged that the wage rise was not backed up with funds. No provision was made for it in the main 2022 budget, but following the threat to mutiny and seething anxious care by some disgruntled personnel across the country, the state suddenly awoke from its slumber and the cost profile was included in a 2022 supplementary budget.

And though the NASS had risen to the challenge by approving the increased Nigeria Police 2022 supplementary budget by N182 billion to implement the approved salary increase for the police, the delay persisted.

Tempers flared. Agitated, the leadership of the Force issued a statement to all commands in an attempt to assuage simmering temper.

The police wireless message on June 30, 2022, with the theme: Salary arrangement and non-implementation of upgrade of newly promoted officers informed officers and personnel that it has received information from the PAB office, Abuja, dated 22/06/22 that ‘there is insufficient funds on the police personnel cost line’ to pay the newly promoted officers.

By implication, the general salary increment was also a mirage.

However, barely two weeks into the month of August, that information was reversed. A new wireless message on August 11, 2022, from NIGPOL FAB FHQ, Abuja, informed of the implementation of the reviewed consolidated police salary structure stating that the IPPIS unit of the OAGF has commenced implementation of the reviewed allowances in the payment of their salary effective July. It said a one-month component salary has been paid as supplementary salary from August 12, 2022.

It informed the anticipating personnel that the January to June salary arrears will be paid subsequently. Besides, it emphatically stated that from August salaries will be paid using the reviewed CONPOSS PAYPOLs/PAYMECHs/AUDITPOLs.

When it was time to pay the supplementary salary, the disparity noted was annoying. Even then, the August salary neither reflected the anticipated arrears nor was there any clarification as to why the promise failed.

The newly promoted sergeant from the FCT Command lamented: “Is it a curse to be a police officer in Nigeria? Why are we always treated very poorly by both our leadership and even the federal government that should ensure we are properly cared for to enable us to be up and doing in maintaining police and order in the society.”

Forces Headquarters’ reaction

When the Force Public Relations officer (FPRO), CSPOlumuyiwa Adejobi, was eventually reached after consecutive efforts to get him to respond to calls and text messages, he said he was in a meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, and that he would be available in 1.30 minutes’ time.

Later, he demanded to know what inquiry was being sought and when told, he first asked “which disparity?”

Subsequently, he said he was in a noisy environment (in a bus) and needed to get off to be able to hear our correspondent. Thereafter, all efforts made to reach him were abortive as repeated calls to his ‘phone’ could not connect.

