Amidst unresolved legal tussle, PDP names Fintiri convention c’ttee chair, appoints Makinde secretary, Ugwuanyi chairs zoning c’ttee

Amidst unresolved legal scuffle that recently hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party has named Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as chairman of its Convention Organising Committee.

The party, which announced Bayelsa state Governor Douye Diri as the deputy chairman, also appointed Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde and his Enugu counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as secretary of the committee and chairman zoning committee respectively.

These were some of the highlights of the 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) held Thursday in Abuja.

The crisis cum legal brawl

Before now, the main opposition party had been enmeshed in some wrangling, with some stakeholders calling for the sack of Uche Secondus as the PDP national chairman.

As a prelude, some national officers threw in their resignation letters, to protest what they called Secondus’ highhandedness in the running of the party’s affairs.

Further to this, some National Working Committee (NWC) members protested the leadership style under Secondus, with a threat to impeach him.

Secondus, however, insisted he remained the party chair until his tenure expires.

While this lasted, there were peace moves by various stakeholders, including the Waziri Tamwbuwal –led PDP Governors’ Forum among others.

However, things got worse when some party stakeholders approached a Rivers state High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, and got a judgement restraining Secondus from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

And in like manner, another High Court based in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, swiftly reinstated Secondus as party chair.

The seeming legal logjam, which remains unresolved, led to the summon of some Chief Judges by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammed Tanko Ibrahim who promised to sanction the erring judges over the conflicting judgements.

PDP presses on with convention plan

While this remains unresolved, the party’s NEC Thursday announced its convention plan with the appointment of some key players to organise the programme.

Briefing journalists after the meeting in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said: “NEC commends the efforts of the National Working Committee, the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Assembly caucus and other stakeholders in resolving the challenges confronting the party.

“NEC approved the composition of the National Convention Planning Committee as well as the Zoning Committee to zone National Working Committee offices.”

He further said: “National Convention Planning Committee – NEC approved Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa state as Chairman, 2021 National Convention Organizing Committee. Senator Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa state is Deputy Chairman of the committee, while Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo state is to serve as Secretary

“Zoning Committee; NEC approved Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Governor of Enugu state as Chairman of Zoning Committee. Dr Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue state is Deputy Chairman and Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed is the secretary of the committee.

“NEC charged the committees to work hard to ensure the successful conduct of the National Convention.

“NEC received the report of the Senator David Mark committee, which is intervening in certain issues relating to the leadership challenges in our party. The David Mark committee assured that efforts are on to resolve all court matters.

“NEC thanks Nigerians for the confidence they repose in the PDP and for the solidarity and support they have collectively shown our party at this trying time.”