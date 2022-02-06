Aminu gross 291 to win Jaji Pro-Am golf tourney

Kadiri Aminu scored a gross of 291 over four days to emerge winner of the professional component of first Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim International Pro-Am Golf Tournament which ended in Jaji on Sunday.

Jamilu Ibrahim, who also grossed 291 but lost on countback, placed second, while Jonathan Bangeh settled for the third spot with 298 gross.

Adamu Yusuf scored 72 nett to claim the top prize in the male amateur category, Yabuwat Isaiah played 73 nett to finish as runner-up, while Suleiman Fora played 75 nett to be second runner-up.

Apute M. scored 141 nett to win the best nett in the ladies category, as Amina Wilfred played 159 to finish best gross, while Lucy Monday played 145 nett and Eunice Pam played 148 nett to emerge the runner-up and second runner-up nett respectively.

Saadatu Barau claimed the Nearest-to-the-pin on Hole 18 for female, while Mohammed Zico claimed same prize in the male category for special category.

Lizzy Samuel grabbed the prize for Longest Drive on Hole 8, with Ayobami Opeagbe picking the male honour.