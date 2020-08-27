Aminu Kano COE’ll meet NCCE accreditation, says official

A deputy director with the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Alhaji Yusuf Shehu Aliyu, has said the proposed Aminu Kano College of Education is on the road to securing final accreditation from the Commission as it had prepared the much needed ground for the exercise.

Speaking to news Thursday shortly after inspecting all the much needed academic facilities for the institution to swing into action in earnest, Aliyu stated that accrediting the college would be based on the commission’s standard in accordance with the guidelines and procedures stipulated, adding that the issue of according accreditation to an academic institution entailed a painstaking and rigorous scrutiny.

According to him, the commission is poised to act in line with the impression the visiting team to the college had gotten after ensuring that it had done a thorough job that would warrant granting certificate to the Aminu Kano College of Education, stressing that the commission would never hesitate to do what is right in as much as it was satisfied with what it saw on ground.

He said: “We are in Kano as you people know, to set the machinery in motion for the purpose of accrediting this College. There are guidelines and procedures for effecting the exercise, and we are working towards concluding our important assignment in line with the stipulated standard. We have made serious inroad in ensuring that we live up to our billing.”

“It would not be right to simply tell you people that we have finally given accreditation to this college but the issue is, we have inspected all the academic facilities put by the management of this college and we are fully convinced that there is seriousness in the proposed academic enterprise. On a serious note, we are optimistic, as far as the issue of accreditation is concerned,” he posited.

On his part, the Deputy Provost of the College, Dr. Ayuba Ahamad, said the proposed college had been conceived to offer relevant academic courses that would have a positive bearing on the society pointing out that running competitive academic courses has become imperative.