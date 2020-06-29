Amnesty International providing support to B/Haram, group alerts

The Citizens Against Fake Activists has said Amnesty International is choking Nigeria with its support for Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, as the nation can no longer breathe.

At a time where the Black Lives Matter movement has gained prominence worldwide over incidences of police brutality against African-American people, CAFA said AI surprisingly remains mute.

Instead, the activists revealed that the humanitarian organisation has maintained its alliance with terrorists to destroy Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Salako Matthew, Sunday, CAFA attributed the resurgence of terrorist activities in the country to AI, hiding “under the nomenclature of promoting and preserving human rights”.

According to the group, “this is borne out of hatred for the growth and development of Nigeria, as well as the entrenchment of sustainable peace and tranquility.”

While hailing the progress made by the gallant troops in recent time, CAFA, however, urged Nigerian authorities to act now before Amnesty International and their international collaborators succeed in their strangulation of the country.

The group warned AI that it has suffocated Nigeria enough and it is time to leave the country.