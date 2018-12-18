Amnesty Int’l operations damaging morale of Nigerian military – Presidency



The federal government said on Monday that it is increasingly becoming concerned about the role that Amnesty International is playing in the war against terror in the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja that the federal government is worried because the organisation’s operations in the country appear to be geared towards damaging the morale of Nigerian soldiers.

The statement reads: “The federal government is increasingly concerned about the role that Amnesty International is playing in the war against terror in Nigeria.

“While President Muhammadu Buhari cherishes and encourages the noble ideals on which institutions like Amnesty International are founded, the organisation’s operations in Nigeria seem geared towards damaging the morale of the Nigerian military.

“It often appears as if the Nigerian government is fighting two wars on terror: against Boko Haram and against Amnesty International.

“The obvious bias and inaccuracies in Amnesty International’s recent country reports on Nigeria risk Amnesty’s reputation as an impartial international organisation.

“President Buhari appeals to the leadership of Amnesty International to scrutinise its advocacy in Nigeria, especially as it relates to the war against terrorism.”

