Amokachi backs Ighalo Super Eagles return

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi has supported Odion Ighalo’s move to return to the senior national team.

Ighalo is considering a return to the Eagles after retiring from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON in Egypt last year.

His impressive performance for Manchester United in his loan spell has also seen calls for his return to the Eagles.

And Amokachi who was recently appointed as a Sports Ambassador by the government said Ighalo’s quality is still needed in the team.

“Nigerians made Ighalo resign because of the kind of abuse he got,” Amokachi said on his radio programme “Bull’s Pit”.

“He was not pained about the abuse directed at him but took offence when his family was involved.

“This made him come to the decision to resign because he believes his family does not deserve such abuse. He felt why should he sacrifice his life for a country that does not show him love.

“Quality-wise you need Ighalo on the field 120 per cent and by the special grace he will still wear the number nine jersey for Nigeria.”

The former Watford striker’s loan deal at United was recently extended by parent club Shanghai Shenhua until January 2021.