Amoo joins Ibrahimovic’s Hammarby on 4-year contract

Swedish Allsvenskan club Hammarby have announced the signing of former Golden Eaglets winger Akinkunmi Amoo, reports Completesports.com.

Amoo, 18, joined Hammarby on a four-year contract from local club Sidos FC.

“We have worked with Amoo, or “Akin” as he is called, for the past two years. There has been some interest from other clubs, but during the time we have known each other we have built a strong relationship and we are very happy that Akin chose us,” Hammarby’s sports manager Jesper Jansson told the club’s official website.

“Our coaching staff, our players and not least Mikael Hjelmberg and Wadda Tamimi have been extremely involved in making Akin feel like part of the family at Årsta.

“With Akin we get into an explosive, skillful and offensive player with a nice left foot. But we have to remember that he has just turned 18, so we should have patience and work together to further develop Akin’s excellence.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is currently unclear when Amoo can obtain a visa to Sweden, but the club will hope he can join them as as possible.

Amoo was part of the Golden Eaglets side tbat featured at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, widely regarded to be the greatest Swedish football player of all-time, bought 23.5 shares in Hammarby in November 2019.