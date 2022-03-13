Amotekun arrest 8 suspected armed robbers, thanks Oyetola

The Osun Amotekun Corps has arrested eight suspected armed robbers.

The robbers, who came from different states, were said to have been terrorizing Osun and it’s environs.



They are: Adekunle Joseph (33) from Iragbiji in Osun, Uchenna Alom (42) from Ojoro LG Anambra but lives in Idi-Iroko Sasa, Ogun state, Monday Nweke (32) from Ebonyi state, lives in Ketu, Lagos state, Sikiru Kareem (26) from Ikire, Osun state and Oyekanmi Maruf (32) from Modakeke, Osun state.



Other are: Adebayo Tobi (20) from Iwo, Osun state, Ifeanyi Njoku (32) from Ebonyi state and Olarewaju Emmanuel, (23) Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun state.

They were arrested at Modakeke, Ife East local government, Osun, while planning to carryout operation at Ilesa.



The field Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the arrest to Journalists, Sunday, in Osogbo.



He said the suspects were nabbed in a hotel following an intelligent surveillance by the officers of the corps in Modakeke while planning to burgle a shop at Ilesa.



The suspects were said to have confessed to being involved in house breaking and stealing of properties.



Amitolu said the suspects have been transferred to the appropriate authority for discreet investigation and prosecution.



He appreciated Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his support to the corps and commended the DSS operatives for their support.