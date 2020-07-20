Amuneke backs Osimhen €80m move to Napoli

Former Super Eagles winger and coach of Nigeria’s U-17 team, Emmanuel Amuneke has lauded Victor Osimhen five – year €80 million move to Italian giant Napoli.

Osimhen came into limelight under the guidance of the former Nigeria international during his time as the head coach of Nigeria’s U-17 team.

He won the top scorer award with the Amuneke led side that conquered the world at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World cup in Chile.



An elated Amuneke told Italian journalist, Campo Raffaele of Europa Calcio that Osimhen will be a great addition to the Gennaro Gattuso’s team.

“Naples would be a great destination for Victor: he is improving season after season. First at Charleroi, then at Lille and now he could go in a great reality. We are talking about a club with a great history, and the team plays in Europe every year.



“He is a quick striker and can score in any way, is lethal. I met him for the first time when he was a kid, and he still had to improve in many aspects” he said.

After enduring a slow start to life at Wolfsburg, Osimhen departed the club for Belgian side Sporting Charleroi, where he recaptured his form and then secured a move Lille Metropole of France.

With less than twelve months after joining Lille, Osimhen is on the verge of completing a deal to Napoli that will see him become the most expensive African player ever.



Osimhen who completed his medical on Saturday and the deal could be announced on Wednesday according to reports.