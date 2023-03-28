Amuneke indicates interest in Super Eagles’ job 

Former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke has said if given the opportunity to coach the Super Eagles he would not turn it down..

Amuneke made this known in an interview on News Central.

The former Barcelona forward’s only coaching experience with the Eagles was as an assistant.

In 2018, he was appointed as the coach of the Tanzania national football team and qualified them for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

And Amuneke, who is currently consultant to the coaching crew of Zambian club Zanaco, said he it would be a welcome development for him if given the opportunity to handle the three-time AFCON winners.

“I’ve never coached the Super Eagles, I’ve only gone twice to assist someone but coaching Super Eagles on my own I have not.

“But of course Nigeria is my country and the national team we are all part of it and and Nigerians feel that we can add something to the national team of course it’s a welcome development.”

In 2015 Amuneke guided the Golden Eaglets to win the U-17 World Cup in Chile.

Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Nwakali were part of Amuneke’s 2015 World Cup winning squad.

