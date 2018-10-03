Amuneke picks 30 for Cape Verde

Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke has called up 30 players to training camp ahead of an AFCON qualifying double header against Cape Verde with Belgium-based skipper Mbwana Samatta set to lead the overseas pros.

The camp resumed today with players from the domestic league while the foreign-based stars will join up later.

Amuneke said “I was at the stadium yesterday to watch the two biggest clubs in Tanzania Simba Stars and Yanga Sports in the league.

“It was a local derby that ended in a barren draw.

“I went to watch knowing fully well that both teams have national team players, who have being invited to camp so I needed to watch them closely.

“For the invited players I watched, I was highly impressed with their performances and also saw one or two prospects who could also be invited to the national team as time goes on.” The Nigerian coach said his team are determined to do the double over Cape Verde.

“We are determined to beat Cape Verde and if possible we want to do a double over them,” he said.

“With six more points we will be close to qualifying for the 2019 AFCON.” Tanzania have two points from as many matches and third on the table, while Uganda top the group with four points.

Lesotho are second with two points and Cape Verde are bottom with a point.

