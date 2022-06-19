Amusan sets new 100m African Women’s hurdles record

Nigeria’s hurdle sensation, Tobiloba Amusan has set a new 12.41 seconds African record in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League meet in Paris, the third best run of the season.

The petite, 25 year old breaks her nine months old time of 12.42s African record set at the final of the Diamond League last year in Zurich.

The Nigerian was tipped as favourite to win the seventh leg of the scheduled 14 legs of the money-spinning one day meet and she fulfilled expectations in a record breaking fashion.

Running from lane five, Amusan shot out of the blocks in lightning fashion but was headed by reigning World Indoor champion over the 60m hurdles, Cyréna Samba-Mayela.

Undeterred, Amusan, who only four days earlier at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland raced to a new 12.57s p

The clock read 12.41 seconds and it was a new African record for the reigning African Games, African Championships, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League champions.

For her effort, the Nigerian will be rewarded with the eight maximum points on offer to move top of the event’s standing with 15 points and $10,000 in prize money.

Amusan will now shift focus to the Nigerian Athletics Championships which start this week in Benin, capital of Edo state.

Favourite to retain the Nigerian 100m hurdles title she won last year, Amusan will be seeking to break Angela Atede’s 25 year old 12.63 seconds Championships record.

