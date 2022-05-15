AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

On a night that celebrate African talents, Stan Nze and Osas Ighodaro emerged winners of Best Actor and Actress in a Drama respectively for the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Osas who is Nigerian-American beat off competition from Kehinde Bankole, Bisola Aiyeola and Nancy Isime amongst others to win the category of best actress in a drama.

She won for the role that she played for the movie Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story.

Nze who also star for the movie Rattlesnake:The Ahanna Story beat strong competition from Timini Egbuson, Gabriel Afolayan and Femi Jacobs.

The same movie also see the Director, Ramsey Nouah bag the Best Director award on the night.

Other actors that went home with AMVCA awards include Funke Akindele who won Best Actress in a comedy and Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi who won for the male version of the same category.

Historical Drama, Amina, by Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor won the award for Best Overall Movie.

AMVCA 2022 Winners list

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Stan Nze – Rattlesnake

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

Rishantes – Dimbo Atiya

Best Actress in a comedy

Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

Best Actor in a comedy

Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry – Dwindle

Best Director (Movie) – Ramsey Nouah for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Overall Movie – Amina by Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

The Johnsons – Rogers Ofime

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Omowunmi Dada – Country Hard

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka & Raquel (From Ghana)

Best Movie – West Africa

Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom & James Amuta

Best Movie – East Africa

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari

Best Movie – Southern Africa

Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy-Melani

Best Short Film or Online Video

I Am The Prostitute Mama Described – Taiwo Ogunnimo

Best Documentary – If Objects Could Speak – Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg

Best TV series – Drama or Comedy

The Mystic River – Rogers Ofime

Best Online Social Content Creator – Oga Sabinus

Best Cinematographer – Muhammad Attah

Best Picture Editor – Tunde Aplowo for ‘Maria Ebun Pataki’

Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series) – Tunji Afolayan

Best Lightning Designer (Movie/TV Series) – Matthew Yusuf for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Makeup – Balogun Abiodun for her work on Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series) – Manie Oisomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen for Introducing The Kujus

Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Igbo) – Uche Nnanna Maduka

Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Yoruba) – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy (Alaise)

Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Hausa) – Rogers Ofime (Voiceless)

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili) – Freddy Feruzi

Best Dressed Male – Denola Grey

Best Dressed Female – Osas Ighodaro

Industry Merit Award – Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett

Best Multichoice Talent Factory – Daisy Masembe for ‘Engaito’

Trailblazer Award – Teniola Aladese

