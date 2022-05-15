AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

On a night that celebrate African talents, Stan Nze and Osas Ighodaro emerged winners of Best Actor and Actress in a Drama respectively for the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
Osas who is Nigerian-American beat off competition from Kehinde Bankole, Bisola Aiyeola and Nancy Isime amongst others to win the category of best actress in a drama.
She won for the role that she played for the movie Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story.
Nze who also star for the movie Rattlesnake:The Ahanna Story beat strong competition from Timini Egbuson, Gabriel Afolayan and Femi Jacobs.
The same movie also see the Director, Ramsey Nouah bag the Best Director award on the night.
Other actors that went home with AMVCA awards include Funke Akindele who won Best Actress in a comedy and Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi who won for the male version of the same category.
Historical Drama, Amina, by Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor won the award for Best Overall Movie.
AMVCA 2022 Winners list
Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Stan Nze – Rattlesnake
Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series
Rishantes – Dimbo Atiya
Best Actress in a comedy
Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)
Best Actor in a comedy
Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry – Dwindle
Best Director (Movie) – Ramsey Nouah for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Overall Movie – Amina by Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
The Johnsons – Rogers Ofime
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Omowunmi Dada – Country Hard
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka & Raquel (From Ghana)
Best Movie – West Africa
Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom & James Amuta
Best Movie – East Africa
The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari
Best Movie – Southern Africa
Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
Best Short Film or Online Video
I Am The Prostitute Mama Described – Taiwo Ogunnimo
Best Documentary – If Objects Could Speak – Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg
Best TV series – Drama or Comedy
The Mystic River – Rogers Ofime
Best Online Social Content Creator – Oga Sabinus
Best Cinematographer – Muhammad Attah
Best Picture Editor – Tunde Aplowo for ‘Maria Ebun Pataki’
Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series) – Tunji Afolayan
Best Lightning Designer (Movie/TV Series) – Matthew Yusuf for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Makeup – Balogun Abiodun for her work on Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series) – Manie Oisomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen for Introducing The Kujus
Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Igbo) – Uche Nnanna Maduka
Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Yoruba) – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy (Alaise)
Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Hausa) – Rogers Ofime (Voiceless)
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili) – Freddy Feruzi
Best Dressed Male – Denola Grey
Best Dressed Female – Osas Ighodaro
Industry Merit Award – Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett
Best Multichoice Talent Factory – Daisy Masembe for ‘Engaito’
Trailblazer Award – Teniola Aladese