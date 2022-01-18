Amy officer, one other to die by hanging for robbery in Ekiti

An Ekiti state High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Monday, sentenced Olasoji Damilola, 36, and Koiki Tunde Benson, 32, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Besides the duo, Ogbesetuyi Tunde, 30, and the two defendants are to serve life imprisonment for conspiracy and attempted robbery.

In his judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the elements of offences of conspiracy, attempted robbery and armed robbery against the defendants.

“In count two, the first and second defendants; Olasoji Damilola and Koiki Tunde Benson are sentenced to death by hanging on the neck until they are dead. May God Almighty have mercy upon your souls,” Ogunmoye stated.

According to the charge, the three defendants on 10/03/2016 conspired and attempted to rob a filling station along Ikere road, Ado-Ekiti.

Similarly, on 15/5/2016, Olasoji Damilola, an Army Officer who was court marshalled and dismissed during the pendency of the case alongside Koiki Tunde Benson, conspired and robbed one Oluwadare Adebayo at a filling station in Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti and carted away the sum of 1,204,750.

As at the time of the robbery, they were armed with gun and other offensive weapons, the charges read.

The offences run contrary to Sections 6(b) and 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap. RII, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In his testimony, the victim told the court that around 6:30pm, the defendants came to the filling station pretending to buy fuel, forced their way into the station’s bulk room. While begging them, one of them slapped him while the other one hit him with gun boot on the head and he became unconscious. Koiki then escaped with the money while Olasoji Damilola was arrested at the scene.

The prosecutor Olawale Fapohunda called two witnesses and tendered wallet, two passport photographs, Army identity card and photocopy, statements of the defendants among others as exhibits.