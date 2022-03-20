An appeal to FG on Misau, Kano-Kari road reconstruction

Sir, as a concerned indigene of Misau local government area, I feel compelled to write this letter to you with the hope that it will be a remainder on a project that seems to be abandoned by your administration.

The road is the only road that links Misau, Darazo, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano states and other adjoining local government areas across Bauchi state, known as Misau, Kano-Kari road. The road was awarded to Dantata and Sons Construction Company in 1999.

As we all know, road network contributes immensely to economic development of a society. In also it provides employment opportunities, health care, education and other services that make both intra-state and inter-state activities easier.

Therefore, it is important to emphasise that the 261 kilometre-road which passes through the three states of Bauchi, Jigawa and Kano, the contract for its construction was first awarded in 1999. Driving on this road is disturbing and worrisome too, the road also serves as an important link to Kano, Bauchi to Yobe and Maiduguri states.

As a federal government’s project, the collapse of the road has affected the socio-economic and political activities in the areas as farmers can no longer transport their produce, goods and services to the adjoining states which would have actually boosted the commodity markets in these areas.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Chief Babatunde Fashola, we are fully aware that the contract for the construction/rehabilitation of the Bauchi-Maiduguri highway, Bauchi-Jos highway was re-awarded in 2020, and the work is on-going. The continued neglect of this road project by the federal government and successive administrations in the state has brought untold hardship on our people.

Misau local government area is among the biggest in Bauchi state that has the highest mineral deposits which include: cassiterite (tin ore), columbite, gypsum, wolfram, coal, limestone and iron ore.

It is also one of the local government areas with arable land that produces in large commercial quantity wheat, sorghum, rice, millet, cowpea, groundnut, gum arabic, sorrel (zobo fruits), onions, tomatoes, pepper, cotton, livestock, maize, kenaf, among many others.

The road, if reconstructed, will be of tremendous benefit to the people of MIsau, Darazo, Potiskum and Gwaram kocal government areas, among many others. This is because it will also help in boosting economic activities of these areas.

Therefore, we wish to also appeal to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state to use your good offices that Allah has given you to do something about this road so as to bring succour to our people whose economic activities, livelihood and related developmental issues have been hampered by the deplorable state of the roads.

I aslo appeal to the authorities concerned, especially the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), to come to our aid for the reconstruction of the road.

Inuwa Muhammad Goje,

Misau local government area,

Bauchi state.