An appeal to Governor Bala

I appeal to Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi to bring an end to the current health care challenges bedeviling Toro local government area by re-building and upgrading Gumau Primary Health Care Center to a general hospital.

Doing so will ease the burden of patients who have to travel 100 kilometres from their villages for medical treatment at the moribund Marraban Ganye General Hospital.

The residents of Rishi, Tulu, Rahama, Lame, Zalau, Wonu, Badkko, Lau, Gumau, among others, suffer the most due to distance. Imagine an emergency patient traveling for 100 kilometres for treatment; the risk is high. As such, many people lost their lives.

The dilapidated roads linking these villages to the only general hospital, particularly Magama Gumau-Saminaka road, is another factor adding to the people’s predicaments as the 100 kilometres journey could take one nearly three hours before reaching the hospital.

Considering that the population of these areas is over 300,000, it would be of additional value to their lives getting a functional medical facility at their disposal.

The appeal for the re-building and upgrading of Gumau Primary Health Care Center is hinged on the fact that it centrlised.

On this note, we appeal to the Bala government to come to our aid as your focus is to provide a lasting solution to the challenges bedeviling the health sector as well as improving the lives of the citizens.

Now is the time to fulfill your campaign promise to provide more infrastructure to Lame district.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro, Bauchi state