An appeal to Governor Sani Bello

I would like to draw the attention of the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state on the dilapidation of some public schools in his state which was unveiled by the previous abduction of about 27 students and three staff of Government Science College in Rafi Local government area of Niger state.

Sir, you need to prioritise the education sector by giving it a superior position than other sectors due to its significance economically, socially and politically. To the dismay of many Nigerians, the recent abduction of students that occurred in your state has revealed your neglect in the education sector. The academic environment appears to be thoroughly dilapidated which seriously requires your timely intervention.

Furthermore, your state is facing security challenges that threaten the lives of people in your state. Pragmatic measures on how to tackle this security nightmare should be taken by re-enforcing your state security agencies through effective motivation and other possible aids that will have positive influence in restoring peace and orderliness.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Sabon Fegi, Azare,

Bauchi state

[email protected]