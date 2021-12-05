ANA, family honour Vatsa, donate ICT hub, 2000 books

Family members of the former FCT minister, General Mamman Vatsa, and the Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA), have donated an ICT hub and 2000 books to the only secondary school in Gulu Vatsa of Niger state community to mark his 83rd posthumous birthday.

Making the donation weekend, General Vatsa children, said the gesture was in honour of their father who was committed to the education of children of the community during his life time.

Mohammed Jiya Vatsa, son of the lateVatsa, said 35 years after the execution of his father in a phantom coup, his legacies still speak volumes.

He said: “We, the children of General Mamman Vatsa have returned to our community, 35 years after the execution of our father to mark his 83rd birthday with the donation of an ICT Hub and exercise books to Day Secondary School, Gulu.”

He said prominent Nigerian authors also honoured their late father with recitation of some of his literary works in Abuja on Friday, led by the chairperson, Hajiya Halima Usma, during which special prayers were also offered.

He said the ICT hub named after his father “General Mamman Vatsa ICT hub” is fully equipped with computers and solar power inverter for 24 hours power supply, adding that it is expected to boost the student’s knowledge on ICT.

