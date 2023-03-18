Anaemena returns from Saudi Arabia, joins Remo stars in NPFL

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Remo Stars have teamed up with experienced defender Ifeanyi Anaemena.

Anaemena, 31, who won two league titles with Enyimba, is closing in on a return to the top flight after a short stint in Saudi Arabia.

The Ikenne side are keen to strengthen their defensive options after one of their central defenders, Segun Olalere, suffered a shoulder injury and is expected to be out for a while.

“Ifeanyi Anaemena has been here for some days now,” a top source revealed to www.aclsports.com.

“He arrived almost at the same time as Junior Lokosa and a deal is being worked upon. As things stand, he could be signed any moment from now as the only issue delaying the deal is the salary agreement,” the source adds.

Anaemena played briefly for Rivers United before making a move to Al Nahda in 2021.

The imposing defender will become the latest signing for Remo Stars who have already signed former Kano Pillars forward Junior Lokosa for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, more signings are expected at the Sky Blue Stars who are keen to improve their position on the log in group A when the season resumes, where they are currently placed fifth.

