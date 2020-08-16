Analysts want reforms, as number of employed slide to 58.5m from 69.5m



… 15 to 34 years old most affected

Top analysts have reiterated the need for government initiate reforms that can open various sectors to investment and economic growth in order to create jobs for the teeming population in the country.

The Nigerian Bureau for Statistics (NBS), weekend said, the total number of employed, including underemployed fell sharply to 58.5 million from 69.5 million in the first quarter of 2015.



Nigeria’s unemployment rate climbed to the highest level in a decade in second quarter of 20 (27.1 per cent) from 23.1 per cent in third quarter of 20’18.

There was also a steep decline in the number of fully employed people to 35.6 million from 51.7 million in the first quarter of 2015. Where the real trouble lies, according analysts, is that of the continuous rise in youth (aged between 15 and 29 years) employment rate to 34.9 per cent from 29.7 per cent.

“The trend in youth unemployment and underemployment is the worst of all age groups despite benefitting from government’s targeted employment programmes.



Overall the Q2:2020 unemployment report shows that the labour market has worsened in the past seven quarters. The sharp moderation in the size of people in employment and in full-time employment raise concerns about growth prospects, especially as labour productivity growth is poor” said analysts at Afrinvest.



Bismarck Rewane, chief executive of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited reports that, “unemployment within the age bracket (15-24 years) was 40.8 per cent.

Vincent Ukoli, a social commentator said, “there is no way there will peace in the land when able body youths are left to roam the street with nothing to do”.

Analysis by the FDC said, in one hand, the breakdown of the unemployment statistics showed that the states with the highest unemployment rate are mostly oil producing.



On the other hand, the states with the lowest unemployment rate are predominantly in the North West, which is plagued by insecurity.

Rewane believes the lower unemployment rate in this region suggests increased migration, even as, unfortunately, some of these states had the highest level of poverty and inflation.



The country’s unemployment rate has more than doubled in the past four years as the economy struggled to recover from the 2016 recession. It is worth mentioning that the unemployment rate is a lagging economic indicator, i.e. the impact is felt after the cycle has changed.