Anambra: 2 die, 12 injured in multiple auto crash

Two persons have been confirmed dead with 12 others injured at multiple auto crashes at different locations in Anambra State.

Blueprint learnt that one of the incidents occured around 4:16pm along Agulu lake bridge by Nanka Agulu road, Anaocha LGA, while the second one happened on Tuesday at 2:49pm at Oye-agu Abagana, Njikoka LGA.

According to our sources, the accident at Agulu-lake was a lone crash involving an unidentified driver of a white Mack Trailer with registration number ABN625YN, and it was probably due to brake failure.

Confirming the report, Ms Margret Onabe, the Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Anambra State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, disclosed that the vehicle veered off the road and felled into a ditch when it lost control, adding that the dead victim was a passenger on top of the trailer, while five other persons sustained injuries.

Onabe added that the accident at Oye-agu Abagana involved 5 vehicles namely, a tipper with no registration number; Daihatsu bus with registration number AAH564ZV; another daihatsu bus without registration number; and a mitsubishi without a registration number.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to brake failure. An eyewitness told us that the Mercedes trailer failed brake, loss control and rammed into the other 4 vehicles. 12 people were involved in the crash. One person died and had been deposited in a morgue. Seven were injured,” he added.

She said the State Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, has comiserated with the families of the dead victims, wished the injured victims quick recovery, as well as urged motoring public to service their vehicles regularly and ensure their vehicles were in good condition before hitting the road.

