Anambra 2021: 12 PDP guber aspirants jostle to replace Obiano



As Anambra state 2021 gubernatorial poll gears up, 12 aspirants have indicated interest to contest the election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The aspirants, Blueprint learnt, are Mr Emeka Etiaba, Mr Ifedi Okwenna, Mr Harry Ohamezi, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, Mr Godwin Maduka, and Obiora Okonkwo.



Others are Mr Uche Oligbo, Mr Ugochukwu Okeke, Hon. Chris Azubuogu, Senator Mrs Uche Ekwunife, Mr Val Ozigbo and Chief Chuma Nzeribe.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who confirmed this in a media parley, maintained that the party has no preferred candidate until a primary poll is conducted at an appropriate time.

Nwobu, who said the PDP Anambra state chapter was committed to a credible, free and fair primary, assured all aspirants of transparency, urging them to take their campaign to statutory delegates and other stakeholders whose lists had been availed to them.



“We no more have crisis in the state chapter of PDP. Twelve persons have informed the state executives of their intention to contest the primary. Other persons may still come up tomorrow. All we are assuring them is credible primary. There is nowhere anyone will influence this election. They have the lists of the statutory delegates. They know how and where to meet with them. They should take their campaigns to them. They are those to determine the winner. We will announce whoever wins the primary as candidate when the time comes,” he stated.