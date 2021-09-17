Anambra 2021: 20,000 vow to deliver APC, Uba

Afa Igbo Bu Ofu (AIBO), a political interest group with over 20,000 members, Friday adopted and vowed to deliver the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, on Anambra State November 6 poll.

AIBO, in a welcome party organised in Awka, the state capital, to honour Senator Uba, said they arrived at the decision after studying the personalities, achievements and manifestoes of all the 18 candidates of political parties struggling to replace Governor Willie Obiano.

Speaking at the occasion, the National leader of AIBO, Onyedikachukwu Chukwuma, described Uba as “God-sent,” assuring the electorate of his capacity and capabilities to deliver the dividends of democracy, if elected.

Chukwuma said the group had members across 326 electoral wards in the state, and that all had voluntarily resigned from their former political parties and were ready to support and mobilise support for Uba.

Also speaking, the national secretary and the national oraginising secretary of the group, Solomon Onwusika and Ben Nwasike, added that with Uba, the state ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) would easily be retired even as the state would witness massive infrastructural and human development.

The APC state chairman, Basil Ejidike, who welcomed the new members, urged them to play their roles accordingly as APC was ‘big’ enough to accommodate them.

Earlier, the APC governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, commended the group for finding him worthy to govern the state, and reiterated his resolve to serve the state diligently.