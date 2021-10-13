Anambra 2021: 5 Obiano’s SSAs, APGA youth leader, others defect to PDP

Over a hundred members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), led by the Anambra state youth leader, Comrade Magnus Eziokwu, have dumped their party to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors include Abuchi Egboo, the senior special assistant, Environment, Eziafa Charisma, a special assistant on Legal Matters; Emeka Nwabunwane, deputy chairman of Dunukofia and SSA on Community Liaison, Ibik Kelvin, the SSA to the Governor on Works; Uzuegbunnam Chike, an APGA Zonal Youth Leader in Anambra Central; and others.

A statement issued by Ms Aziza Uko, a media aide to PDP governorship candidate, said they were welcomed by the flagbearer, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, flanked by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, and Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, the chairman of PDP in Anambra state, and others at the Delta state Government House, Asaba on Tuesday.

Comrade Eziokwu, who spoke on their behalf, said they were in the PDP because of the starling leadership qualities and capacities they see in Ozigbo, which they were sure he would use to transform Anambra state if elected.

Welcoming them into the PDP, Chief Nwobu, said they would be fully integrated into the party structure and ensure they work together to achieve victory in November 6 poll.

Earlier, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, hailed the new entrants for their courage to take a stand for what was right for Anambra by rejecting a ‘failed government and party’ when the state needs them to stand up and be heard.

Related

No tags for this post.