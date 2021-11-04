Anambra 2021: 7 RECs to man 21 LGAs as INEC distributes sensitive materials

The Idependent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Thursday, kicked off distribution of sensitive materials to the 21 local government areas of Anambra state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The commission, Blueprint, learnt previously deposited the materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Awka.

Among them were the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ballot booklets, result sheets and other documentary materials billed to be used at polling units during the exercise.

According to the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Anambra election supervision, Barr. Festus Okoye, security arrangements had been provided to secure the materials at INEC offices at the respective destinations.

He also disclosed that vehicles conveying the materials were electronically tracked to ensure they followed defined routes to their destinations just as seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) would take charge of three council areas each on the election day.

In separate remarks, representatives of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), Barr. Tony Ifeanya; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Alex Obiogbolu; and their All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Mr Chukwuma Agufugo, thumped up INEC for the process.