Anambra 2021: Accord unveils ex-PDP guber aspirant as candidate





Accord party, Wednesday, unveiled the former Governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Godwin Maduka, and Mr Kenneth Obi as its candidate and running-mate for the state 2021 poll.

The Anambra state Chairman of the party, Prince Batho Igwedibia, who presented the candidates in Awka, the state capital, described them as outstanding politicians with impeccable characters and capacities to develop Anambra to an enviable height.

Igwedibia, who explained that they replaced the initial candidates produced by the party at primary, noted that they joined with their teeming supporters and urged electorate to vote for the party on November 6 gubernatorial poll.

Earlier, the candidate, Dr Godwin Maduka, who is a US based Medical Doctor, said his administration would revamp the state health sector with a view to turn Anambra State into a medical tourist centre for world researchers and the sick.

According to him, the administration would be anchored on 10-point agenda including mechanized agriculture, affordable and accessible health care, free and standard education, women and youth empowerment, security and justice, infrastructure and tourism, environmental hygiene and renewable energy, unrestrained traffic flow, technology and digital economy, etc.