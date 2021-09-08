Anambra 2021: APC not planning to introduce open-grazing – Uba

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, Senator Andy Uba has dismissed the rumour making the rounds that he has reached an agreement with the federal government that his administration would introduce open grazing if elected on the November 6 poll.

Uba, who made this known in a statement signed by the director of his campaign council, Hon. Paul Chukwuma, assured that Anambra state under his watch would run an inclusive government and policies that would not in any way harm the interest of Igbo nation.

“Put simply and firmly, at no point did Sen. Uba make any utterance concerning open grazing as far as we know, and of course, we are in no doubt as to the origin of the fake news. As most people know him, Sen. Uba has always been pro-people in all his policy interventions and politics. His public intervention on matters, especially on economy, has always been about the best global practice as Anambra business men are well known for.

“Sen. Andy Uba, for instance, understands that greater percentage of Igbo are into business. So, policy in line with the wishes of Ndi-Anambra, is the only way to go. In order to encourage the economic growth of the state, Sen. Andy Uba’s well laid out agricultural plans for Anambra, is to drive a development system in such a manner that brings about total farming integration; where farmers and other Agro allied resource persons partake of a prosperous economy,” the statement said.