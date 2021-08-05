Anambra 2021: APGA begs Umeoji, others to join Soludo’s campaign train





A faction of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led by Dr Mic Adams as Acting National Chairman, Thursday, reconciled and accepted to withdraw all litigations it instituted against the party National leadership.

Adams’s faction, which has been challenging the 2019 National Convention of APGA has a case pending at Appeal Court, Asaba Division, against Chief Victor Oye led National leadership of the party just like two other factions led by Chief Edozie Njoku and Chief Jude Okeke respectively.

Speaking at Awka after a meeting with APGA peace, national outreach and reconciliation committee inaugurated by Governor Willie Obiano to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, Adams flanked by his colleagues, Chief Ogometu Ukpenetus and Alh. Tayo Osowunni, said they were withdrawing the legal battles unconditionally with a view to ensure that APGA retains the State.

They further enjoined their teeming supporters, APGA guber aspirants for Anambra State 2021 poll and other members of the party to forgive and join Oye led leadership to move the party forward.

Chairman of the APGA peace, national outreach reconciliation Committee, and former National Chairman of the party, Senator Victor Umeh, commended Adams and his team for the ceasefire, and assured that the party would surely reward their efforts.

Umeh, who described the trio as patriotic APGA BoT members, also appealed to those yet to honour their invitations since July 8 it was inaugurated, to come as they were committed to contest the November 6 gubernatorial poll as a team with Chukwuma Soludo as candidate.

“The biggest challenge we are having is that the candidate produced by our party (Soludo) is not the person published by our INEC. We are working towards resolving the issue. It is currently at Court of Appeal. We have invited Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji (whose name was published by INEC) to come. But he hasn’t come. We are still appealing to Umeoji to come. We are not the one that uncleared him. He has contested and won several positions under APGA.

“That he wanted to be governor and APGA said otherwise is not why he should take APGA to court. The person he said is his National Chairman (Chief Jude Okeke), I have never met him before. We are not happy that things turn out this way. We have met with various strata of APGA. Some of them are those not cleared to contest the primary with Soludo, those cleared to contest for the primary, the State working committee, the National working committee, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu’s wife (Ambassador Bianca), state house of Assembly, and others,” he noted.

