Anambra 2021: Disability community backs Soludo, vows to mobilise votes for APGA

Ahead of Anambra State November 6 Governorship election, People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state have endorsed the candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

The Director, APGA Campaign Directorate of the Disability Constituency, Barr. Chukwuka Ezewuzie, who disclosed this in a joint press briefing between his office and four clusters of PWDs in the state, said they arrived at the decision because Soludo has the capacity, capability, competency and contact to transform the state.

According to him, Soludo, who was also the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has a four pillars programme which included economic transformation, social agenda, governance, rule of law, among others, geared towards uplighting the state.

“Governor Willie Obiano has presented Professor Soludo to us as the person who has the connection, competence, capability and creativity with a plan to continue and take his vision for Anambra to the next level. Consequently, the disability community encourages Anambra State electorate to choose and vote for him on Saturday to succeed Governor Obiano.

“When governor Willie Obiano invited me to come home, he stated that his vision is to transform the lives of persons with disabilities in the state to be like those of persons with disabilities in the developed world and he has being doing just that.



“The state Disability Right Law he assented to in 2018 is in tandem with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and patterned after the ‘Americans with Disability Act (ADA),” he said.

