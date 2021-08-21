Anambra 2021: Don’t use N60bn public fund to bankroll Soludo’s campaign, ZLP tells Obiano

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Friday, cautioned Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, against channeling N60 billion belonging to the state in sponsorship of the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for November 6 gubernatorial poll.

The Publicity Secretary of ZLP for Chief Obiora Okonkwo Campaign Council, Mr Afam Ofomata, who raised the alarm in a press statement on Friday, said if the governor succeed with such plan by introducing a supplementary budget to the state Assembly, he should be ready to face Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the end of his tenure.

“The ZLP has already been made aware of how the Obiano camp, having realised that there is no way the APGA can win in free and fair election is now seeking to sweep the state’s reserves and use the supplementary budget to provide slush fund for electoral bribery and enrichment of corrupt APGA leaders.

“ZLP therefore calls on all Ndi Anambra; community unions, professional groups, traditional institutions, faith-based organizations, youth bodies, market unions and other stakeholders across Anambra to be at alert and say no to this provocative budget robbery being plotted by the Obiano-led APGA.

” He ought to know that Ndi Anambra abhor godfatherism and that such will never have a place in the government of the state. He must know that the best thing is for him to complete his tenure on a good note and avoid being pushed to engage in any act that will bring him to disrepute so that he will not end up being a guest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after office,” the statement said.